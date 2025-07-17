Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Stake Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

