Wei-Ming Shao Sells 10,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.98, for a total value of $4,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,377.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,900 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.89, for a total value of $4,892,901.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total value of $13,047,775.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.60, for a total value of $8,372,000.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,701 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $637,092.54.

On Thursday, June 5th, Wei-Ming Shao purchased 3,527 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,795.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $455.90 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.67.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

