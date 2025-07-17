Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have commented on WRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

WRN opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 255.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper & Gold

(Get Free Report

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.