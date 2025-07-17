Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several research analysts have commented on WRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 255.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
