Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2%

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 108.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.