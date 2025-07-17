William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for LII Earnings

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $22.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2027 earnings at $28.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.23.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE LII opened at $597.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.29. Lennox International has a one year low of $500.10 and a one year high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 106.05% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,374,000 after buying an additional 317,937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 69,429.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,041,000 after buying an additional 356,175 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Lennox International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lennox International by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,655.10. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

