William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for RARE Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,167 shares of company stock worth $118,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

