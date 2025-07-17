Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nextracker by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nextracker by 127.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 219,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

