Xponance Inc. Acquires 752 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

