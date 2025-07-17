Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Knife River Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:KNF opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Knife River Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

