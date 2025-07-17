Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

