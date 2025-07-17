Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.24. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

