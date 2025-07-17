Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Crane by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

NYSE CR opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.79. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

