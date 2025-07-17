Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Middleby by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Middleby by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. Wall Street Zen raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

MIDD opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,276,834 shares in the company, valued at $485,069,737.02. This represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 640,968 shares of company stock worth $93,495,270. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

