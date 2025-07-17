Xponance Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $12,547,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 179,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $127.35 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

