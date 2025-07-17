Xponance Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 6.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Five Below by 8.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $137.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.