Xponance Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,612,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,207,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,887,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,616,000 after buying an additional 445,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.