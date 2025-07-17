Xponance Inc. Buys 4,329 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,120 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,639,000 after buying an additional 227,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $144,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $123,308,000. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after buying an additional 1,407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,407 shares of company stock worth $3,553,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

