Xponance Inc. Buys 561 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,359. The trade was a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,520 shares of company stock worth $7,898,294. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 1.8%

Roku stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

