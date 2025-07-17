Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Cadence Bank by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.0%

CADE stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

