Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,428,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

