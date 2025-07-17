Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

