Xponance Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $546,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 332,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,704,884.95. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,469 shares of company stock worth $2,747,647. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

