Xponance Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 229,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE AOS opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

