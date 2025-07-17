Xponance Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,862,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.