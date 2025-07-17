Xponance Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

