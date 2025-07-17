Xponance Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Confluent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 267,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,975. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,085,956. This trade represents a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,193. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Confluent’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

