Xponance Inc. Has $827,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.70. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.