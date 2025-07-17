Xponance Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

