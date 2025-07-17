Xponance Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 270.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.43.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 4.3%

HLNE opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.98 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.