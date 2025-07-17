Xponance Inc. Has $883,000 Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

