Xponance Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 36.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 115,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

