Xponance Inc. Has $957,000 Stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 3,546.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 2,892.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

