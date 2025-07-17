Xponance Inc. Has $991,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

