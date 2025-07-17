Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ATI by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

