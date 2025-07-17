Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

