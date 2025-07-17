Xponance Inc. Purchases 13,857 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $122,993.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,450.30. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $552,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.80. This represents a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,126 shares of company stock worth $33,717,663. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

