Xponance Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Doximity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,080. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,970 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.