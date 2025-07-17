Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 833.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $245.94 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.55.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Robert Donald Casey III bought 4,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.73 per share, with a total value of $870,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,086.88. This represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

