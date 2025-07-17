Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Down 0.1%

Avnet stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

