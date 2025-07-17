Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Bank of America cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.