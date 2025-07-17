Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

