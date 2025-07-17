Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

