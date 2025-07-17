Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $249,448.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,123.57. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4%

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

