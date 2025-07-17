Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 91.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

