Xponance Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,018,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

