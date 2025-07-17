Xponance Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.5%

RL opened at $284.63 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day moving average of $249.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

