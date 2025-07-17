Xponance Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in UGI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,200,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 703,491 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

