Xponance Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,375,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,419,666.36. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,666.35. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,625 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.66%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.