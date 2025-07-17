Xponance Inc. Sells 6,757 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 961,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

