Xponance Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

